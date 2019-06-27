Cancer Patient's Med Mal Suit Revived Over Jury Confusion

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court said a cancer patient deserves a new trial against his former doctors because a lower court likely confused jurors by asking them about the alleged negligence of other doctors not named in the suit. The Wednesday decision revives a suit by Martin Reiss, who was awarded $4.8 million over a medical malpractice claim related to his lymph node cancer, but got nothing because the named defendants were found not liable at trial. Writing for the appellate panel, Superior Court Judge Kevin F. Arthur reversed the lower court's ruling and remanded it for a new trial, saying the...

