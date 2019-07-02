Role Of Online Reviews In Litigation Hinges On The Analysis

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Social media platforms, and the broader internet in general, have become rich sources of data. Among the most intriguing of these data are online consumer reviews of products and services. Sometimes referred to as electronic word-of-mouth, or eWOM, these reviews typically appear on retailers’ websites, review-specific sites and social media platforms, though they can be found in many other places. Online reviews can be used in litigation matters and, if employed appropriately, can be a useful source of data for expert witnesses. For example, in consumer fraud or product liability cases, online reviews can be analyzed to determine whether consumers identified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS