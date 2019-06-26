HFF Lands $65.4M In Financing For Opportunity Zone Project

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler said Wednesday it has secured construction financing and joint venture equity totaling $65.4 million for a 282-unit, multi-housing community in a designated opportunity zone in Maryland. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said it arranged the financing for the developer, Urban Atlantic, through a $46.6 million construction loan with TD Bank and $18.9 million in joint venture equity from Bridge Investment Group LLC. Opportunity zone programs were added to the tax code by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 and are one of a number of tools to encourage investment in low-income areas. The development, known as The...

