Ga. Court Restores Suit Over Student's Drowning In Belize

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a wrongful death suit accusing a public school district of causing the drowning death of a 14-year-old student on a school-sanctioned trip to Belize, saying a Belizean law can't be applied to the case because it runs counter to Georgia public policy. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Cobb County School District and others of being responsible for the death of Tomari Jackson, who drowned in 2016 while swimming in a river on a school trip to visit an animal sanctuary in Belize. The trial court had ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS