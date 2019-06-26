Public Unions Still Strong As Janus Turns 1

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A year after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt public sector unions a potentially crippling blow when it curtailed their ability to collect so-called fair share fees in its 5-4 Janus decision, experts say fears that the ruling would be a death knell for public unions are proving unfounded. The high court sent shock waves through the labor world on June 27, 2018, when it sided with Illinois state worker Mark Janus in his challenge of a four-decade-old precedent from a case called Abood v. Detroit Board of Education. The Abood ruling allowed public employers to require nonunion workers in union-represented bargaining...

