9th Circ. Denies Wash. Tribe's Bid For Fishing Rights

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday rejected the Skokomish Indian Tribe's claim that it had fishing rights in the Satsop River in Washington, deciding that the tribe should have done more to resolve the dispute before asking the court to step in. Writing for the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos T. Bea said the Skokomish made one argument to affected parties and another to the courts, which violated a requirement to meet and confer before asking the court for a resolution, siding with the Squaxin Island Tribe, Washington and other tribes who opposed the fishing rights claim. None of the judges on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS