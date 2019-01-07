5th Circ. Asks If ACA's Invalidation Can Be Appealed

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit raised the question Wednesday of whether the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and blue states can continue to defend the Affordable Care Act in the appeal of a district court’s invalidation of the landmark law. The Fifth Circuit ordered parties to file supplemental briefs discussing whether the House and a coalition of Democratic attorneys general have standing to intervene in the Republican-led states’ lawsuit challenging the Obama administration’s signature legislative achievement. The request comes about two weeks before oral arguments are set to begin over whether a Texas federal judge properly concluded that the ACA must fall because its individual...

