Arbitrators Can't Nix Convictions In $18B Chevron Award Row

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Egyptian appeals court has affirmed the convictions of two arbitrators in connection with a "sham" arbitration that resulted in a nearly $18 billion award against Chevron, which was issued following a dispute over a decades-old concession agreement to develop Saudi oil fields. The East Cairo Court of Misdemeanor Appeals rejected the bid by the arbitrators to overturn their convictions for attempted theft and forgery. The pair had been convicted alongside a third arbitrator and the vice president of an institution called the International Arbitration Center in Cairo, whom the court found had convinced the arbitration claimants' representative that the center...

