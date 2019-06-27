Insurance Firm Execs Owe $12.5M In Fight With Late Partner

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas state jury has found that the married owners of an insurance agency owe $12.46 million for awarding themselves excessive salaries and taking commissions that belonged to the company, among other things, in a suit brought over the allegedly wrongful ouster of the firm's other founder. Following a four-day trial on June 21, the jury in Tarrant County, Texas, found extensive wrongdoing by Gaylan and Dan Hendricks — two of the three founders of Fort Worth-based Senior Security Benefits Inc. The verdict included findings that the two overpaid themselves and that Gaylan Hendricks shunted commissions from a partner company directly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS