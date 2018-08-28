Ohio Denny's Operators Fail To Decertify Servers In Pay Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The companies that operate several Denny's in Ohio failed to decertify a collective action accusing them of improperly paying servers below minimum wage, with a federal judge saying the employees demonstrated a standard policy requiring lots of untipped work. U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin declined Wednesday to alter his decision certifying Fair Labor Standards Act litigation against DenOne LLC and other companies who run a chain of Denny's in northern Ohio, concluding that servers describe consistent experiences and common policies across the locations. "Plaintiffs, who all held the same job title, have submitted declarations stating that defendants regularly required them...

