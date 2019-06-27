Firm Illegally Collecting On $43M In Overdue Loans, Suit Says

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A finance company has hit Giuliano McDonnell & Perrone LLP with a lawsuit in New York state court, alleging that the Long Island-based law firm is illegally collecting and holding delinquent cash advance accounts worth $43 million. ACM MCC VI alleges in a two-count complaint on Tuesday that Giuliano McDonnell has refused to turn over files and collection proceeds associated with the accounts it acquired during a June 2018 foreclosure sale. The suit also alleges Giuliano McDonnell hasn't provided an accounting of the accounts or the results of its collection efforts, despite ACM's multiple requests, and the firm appears to be entering...

