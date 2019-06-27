PTAB Revives Sirius' Satellite Patent Challenges

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Radio will get another chance to mount its challenge to four satellite signal patents after the Patent Trial and Appeal court reversed its previous decision to toss the petitions because Sirius failed to name its parent company as an interested party. Wednesday’s reversal comes nine months after the board issued four separate decisions finding Sirius’ petitions “defective” for failing to list Sirius XM Holdings as one of its real parties-in-interest, or RPIs. “Here, we agree with petitioner that our institution decision was based on an erroneous interpretation of law,” the board said in its decision. The PTAB had refused...

