Parents Denied Quick Win In Tribal Hospital Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid for partial summary judgment from parents who allege that a tribal hospital’s negligence contributed to the serious brain injuries their baby was born with, finding there were disputes of fact that should be answered at trial. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White said in a brief order that Shelby Wilkett Carshall and Jacob Carshall, the parents of baby J. Carshall, could not get a win on three of the issues they raised in their suit against the Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center, as their brief did not resolve “genuine disputes of material fact.” “The issues...

