Kingston Trio Members Come To Blows In New TM Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Members of the latest iteration of legendary 1950s folk and pop group The Kingston Trio have again come to blows — both literally and figuratively — over money, touring and the band’s trademark, according to a new suit filed Wednesday in California federal court. This time, Josh Reynolds, the son of original member Nick Reynolds, is accused of sneaking up on his cousin, current member Gerald “Mike” Marvin, at JFK International Airport and “slugging” him in the back of the head, knocking Marvin to the ground and giving him a concussion. Reynolds then hijacked the band’s website, making it look as...

