Waste Co. Agrees To Ill. AG's Spill Cleanup Terms

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An environmental management company has agreed to clean up an area contaminated by hazardous waste that one of its trucks spilled onto an Illinois road, days after the state attorney general filed suit over the incident. Under an agreed interim order issued Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court, PDC Services Inc. will submit and implement a plan to remove any electric arc furnace, or EAF, dust in the Madison County village where the accident occurred June 11, when 1,000 pounds of hazardous waste was released into the air and onto the street. The company will also offer decontamination services to any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS