PG&E Wildfire Claims Must Be Filed By Oct. 21, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (June 26, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Northern California wildfire victims have until Oct. 21 to file proof of claims against Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a California federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, over objections from Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser that more time is needed to reach fire victims via targeted online ads and traditional media. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali set the deadline, which is less than four months away, and also approved the utility's advertising campaign to provide notice of the deadline to fire victims. "We can't hold up the train for the last holdout," Judge Montali said, noting that there is always someone in any...

