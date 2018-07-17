'Alt-Right' Educator Can Go After Ex-Bosses For Conspiracy

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey Institute of Technology professor with "alt-right" views can pursue a claim that college administrators conspired to violate his civil rights and engineer his departure in retaliation for him making what the officials have called “repugnant” statements depicted in a New York Times piece, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini on Wednesday approved in part Jason Jorjani's bid to amend his complaint against NJIT and five college employees, saying he could add that conspiracy count against NJIT President Joel S. Bloom and Kevin D. Belfield, dean of the College of Science and Liberal...

