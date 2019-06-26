Ex-Pa. Dog Law Chief Wants Another Bite At Defamation Case

Law360, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (June 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A former top Pennsylvania animal welfare official who was allegedly subjected to a smear campaign over her purportedly anemic response to a Lancaster County puppy mill was denied a fair chance to pursue defamation claims as her case shuttled between three different trial judges, a state appeals court heard during oral arguments on Wednesday. Hawke McKeon & Snisak LLP attorney Dennis Whitaker told a Superior Court panel that defamation claims from Jessie Smith, a former deputy secretary for dog law enforcement in the state's Department of Agriculture, had been thrown out on preliminary objections by a judge who died before he...

