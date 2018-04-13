2nd Circ. Ponders Lehman 'Mistake' Claim In Safe Harbor Suit

Law360, New York (June 26, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Lehman Brothers unit pitched the Second Circuit on Wednesday on the idea that contract language relied on by the lower courts to approve financial crisis-era payments may have been just "stray words" in the paperwork. In oral arguments before the Second Circuit, Lehman argued that poorly written credit default swap agreements led the trial court to wrongly dismiss its bid to claw back $1 billion in swap transactions in the wake of its parent company's demise at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. When Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008 the issuers in...

