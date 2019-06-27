Ex-UBS Worker, Day Trader Get 3 Years For Insider Dealing

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 11:45 AM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday sentenced a former UBS compliance officer and her day trader friend to three years apiece in prison after a jury convicted the pair of insider dealing in the Financial Conduct Authority's retrial of the case. Former UBS Group compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek, pictured here arriving to court during her trial in April, and day trader Walid Choucair each have been sentenced to three years for insider trading. (Getty) Judge Joanna Korner handed former UBS Group AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek and day trader Walid Choucair each a three-year sentence on charges that the former compliance officer passed her...

