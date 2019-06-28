Groups Want More Time To Weigh In On FCC Subsidy Cap

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Public interest groups say they need more time to respond to the Federal Communications Commission's proposal to place a budget cap on subsidy programs that fund connectivity for rural and underserved populations. Several dozen groups — led by the SHLB Coalition and the National Consumer Law Center — signed on to a motion to extend the deadlines for comments and replies by two months, telling the agency Wednesday that they need time to ensure the agency hears how the cap would affect the Americans who benefit most from the subsidies. "Moving forward with this proceeding hastily with the current comment and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS