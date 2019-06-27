Willkie, Wilson Sonsini Lead Benefits Provider Deal Worth $2B

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- HealthEquity has agreed to buy consumer-directed benefits provider WageWorks in an all-cash deal led by Willkie and Wilson Sonsini that boasts a roughly $2 billion enterprise value, the companies said Thursday, two months after the health savings account custodian first lobbed an offer for California-based WageWorks. Under the all-cash deal, Utah-based HealthEquity Inc. would acquire all of WageWorks Inc.'s shares for $51.35 in cash apiece, the companies said in their joint statement. HealthEquity has also secured a debt commitment to fund the deal from Wells Fargo Bank. According to Thursday's statement, the deal has been approved by both companies' boards of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS