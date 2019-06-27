WTO Faults US For Renewable Energy Tax Incentives

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization panel on Thursday backed India in its dispute with the U.S. over clean energy policy, finding that subsidies and local content requirements in eight U.S. states run afoul of international trade rules. State programs in Washington, California, Montana, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware and Minnesota violate the U.S.' trade obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade of 1994 by hinging certain financial and tax incentives on the use of American solar products instead of imported ones, the panel said. The panel declined to rule on whether the measures discriminated against New Delhi in violation of other...

