PTAB Axes Yet Another Remote-Controlled Aircraft Patent

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday invalidated another patent related to remote-controlled aircraft, delivering a final win to drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. in challenges to patents it has been accused of infringing. The PTAB’s decision caps a series of inter partes reviews requested by China’s DJI Technology in late 2017 challenging five Drone-Control LLC patents. With the decision, the board has found each of the patents invalid. “We determine that petitioner has shown by a preponderance of the evidence that the combination of [references cited as evidence] renders [the challenged claims] unpatentable as obvious,” the board...

