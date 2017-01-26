Pa. Eatery Can't Escape Insurer's Suit Over Patron's Car Crash

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has denied a restaurant's bid to exit an insurer's suit seeking to recoup part of a settlement reached with a passenger injured in a car crash that allegedly was caused by a drunk patron, saying there are questions of fact that still need to be answered. U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab said Thursday that summary judgment could not be granted to Stone Mansion Restaurant Inc., a now-closed eatery near Pittsburgh, on Encompass Insurance Co.'s bid to recover a contribution for the $600,000 the insurer paid the passenger to settle her underlying suit seeking damages for her...

