US Bank's Bid To Quash ERISA Suit Denied

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank's parent company must face a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing it of shortchanging early retirees, a Minnesota federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the ex-workers had the right to bring their case in federal court. U.S. Bancorp tried to convince U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson that the early retirees couldn't sue the company for using an allegedly unfair benefit calculation formula, because the alleged misconduct flouted regulations, not federal law. But the type of misconduct U.S. Bancorp is accused of does flout federal law, Judge Magnuson ruled Thursday, denying the company's motion to dismiss the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS