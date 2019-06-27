Trump To DOD: Let Military Grads Play Pro Sports Pronto

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Department of Defense to let graduates of military academies or the ROTC program defer immediate service in order to play professional sports, a move that breaks with an earlier DOD policy that prohibited the practice. Trump's memo on Wednesday gives the DOD four months to come up with a new policy that will make that directive a reality. The White House said in a statement that the new rule reflects the fact that young athletes who are good enough to play professionally only have a "short window of time during which playing professional sports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS