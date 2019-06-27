Senate Passes $750B Defense Bill Ahead Of Iran Vote

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Senate easily passed a sweeping $750 billion defense policy bill by a vote of 86-8 Thursday, but the chamber delayed until later this week a vote on an amendment that would block any military strike on Iran without congressional approval. The lawmakers are scheduled to vote Friday on the Iran amendment, which was introduced by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine, Va., and Tom Udall, N.M., following a standoff between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and several Senate Democrats. Friday’s planned vote comes after a series of incidents and actions that have resulted in increased tension between the U.S. and Iran,...

