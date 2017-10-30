Cardno Says Ecuadorian Gov't Can't Exit Bribery Plot Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Australian infrastructure firm Cardno International Pty Ltd. urged a Florida federal judge Wednesday to bar an Ecuadorian government agency from exiting a lawsuit over a $14.8 million arbitral award stemming from allegations that owners of Ecuadorian engineering firm Caminosca SA hid their involvement in a government bribery scheme before Cardno acquired it. Cardno asked U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. not to "reward the gamesmanship" of defendants nor their efforts to "thwart Cardno's well-earned recovery by resort[ing] to inapplicable Ecuadorian law." Florida law, not Ecuadorian law, governed the International Centre for Dispute Resolution proceedings, Cardno told the judge. Cardno says...

