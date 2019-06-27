State Street Settles SEC's Overcharging Claims For $88M

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- State Street Bank and Trust Co. reached an $88 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for allegedly overcharging clients $170 million for the costs of financial transactions. The SEC announced that the Boston-based company will pay $48 million as disgorgement and the remaining $40 million in fines for overbilling mutual fund clients and registered investment companies from 1998 to 2015 for various expenses like processing transactions through Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, or SWIFT. State Street will also pay $5.5 million to Massachusetts, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. "For years, State Street sent clients...

