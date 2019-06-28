Calif. Appeals Court Nixes 'Unreasonable' $3.8M Atty Fee Bid

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has affirmed a lower court's tossing of an "unreasonable" 392-page request for nearly $3.8 million in attorney fees submitted by the attendees of a "huge" Halloween party who were detained by authorities and subsequently awarded less than $5,400 in damages. The trial court did not err in tossing a fee request for which attorneys Richard E. Quintilone II and Mark W. Eisenberg did not even bother to tally their seven-figure request on a four-figure award, but rather submitted a filing "crammed with obfuscating and questionable billing records," according to the May 31 Fourth Appellate District opinion that...

