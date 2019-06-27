Deals Rumor Mill: DraftKings, Nissan, Blackstone

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Daily fantasy sports company DraftKings is close to snapping up sports betting company SBTech, Legal Sports Report reported on Thursday. While the report does not mention how much DraftKings could pay in a deal, LSR estimated that it could pay between $300 million and $500 million. DraftKings declined to confirm that the companies were in talks, according to the report. Nissan Motor Co. is in talks about managing Didi Chuxing’s ride-hailing services, Reuters reported Thursday. According to the report, the Japanese carmaker and Chinese state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group are discussing launching a joint venture with Didi to manage the services. Citing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS