Ind. High Court Says Experts' Disciplinary History Admissible

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that the credibility of expert witnesses can be challenged using evidence of professional discipline, but held that a trial judge's error in barring such evidence was ultimately a nonfactor in an auto collision case ending in a jury's $1.3 million verdict. In an issue of first impression, the state's highest court on Wednesday voted 4-1 to affirm the Marion Superior Court jury's verdict in a suit accusing motorist Levetta Tunstall of negligently rear-ending Dawn Manning's vehicle at a stop sign, which caused Manning to suffer a permanent spinal injury. Dr. Stephen Paschall, a physician who...

