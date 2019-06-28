Chancery Denies Records In Family Feud Over $905M Sale

Law360, Wilmington (June 28, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday rejected a demand for records from the trust of a daughter at the center of a family feud over proceeds from the $905 million sale of a landmark Brooklyn subsidized housing complex, saying the entity that sued has no right to the records. Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves ruled that a trust associated with Anne Deane is not a member of an entity, known as Saint Gervais LLC, that was set up by her parents Carol G. Deane and the late Disque D. Deane. The trust had accused Saint Gervais of trying to "whitewash" records associated...

