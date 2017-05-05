Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Nixes SEC's Win In $22M Oil Investment Fraud Case

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday reversed a quick win for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its suit accusing three men of selling $22 million in unregistered securities disguised as partnerships in oil and gas drilling.

An appellate panel said the lower court was hasty in finding that ownership interests in six drilling projects that the three defendants sold to hundreds of investors were securities under federal law.

That finding led to a summary judgment victory for the SEC in 2016. According to the panel, however, the power that the investors had over the projects and their reliance on the...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

1850 Securities, commodities, Exchange

Date Filed

May 5, 2017

