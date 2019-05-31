ITC To Probe Barcode Scanners Over Honeywell Patent Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday agreed to launch a probe into a Japanese company's imported barcode scanners after Honeywell International Inc. said the rival's scanners infringe its patented technology. The ITC said it has voted to institute an investigation following a complaint filed last month by Honeywell accusing Saitama, Japan-based Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. and its affiliates of selling scanners and related products that infringe seven patents owned by Honeywell subsidiaries. The investigation targets Opto and its subsidiaries: Opticon Inc. in Renton, Washington; Opticon Sensors Europe BV in Hoofddorp, Netherlands; and Hokkaido Electronic Industry Co. Ltd. in Hokkaido, Japan. "By instituting...

