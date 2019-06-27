Manafort Pleads Not Guilty To Mortgage Fraud Charges In NY

Law360, New York (June 27, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Paul Manafort pled not guilty to residential mortgage fraud charges in New York state court Thursday, as his attorney said he would challenge the case on the grounds of the state's double jeopardy laws. Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort arrives in New York state court Thursday, where he pled not guilty to mortgage fraud charges. (AP) Manafort, 70, shackled and wearing a navy jumpsuit, hobbled toward the bench before entering his “not guilty” plea to the 16-count indictment, filed in March, which accuses him of plotting and executing a mortgage fraud in New York “to illegally obtain millions of dollars,”...

