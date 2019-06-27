New Yorker Alleges Defective Apple Watch Burned Her Wrist

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A New York woman has sued Apple Inc. on allegations an Apple Watch spontaneously burned her wrist because of the product's defective design. In a complaint filed in state court in Manhattan on Wednesday, Lisa Ludwig said that she was wearing her Apple Watch in June 2017 and using it for its intended purpose when she suffered the burns, coming away with "serious and permanent personal injuries." The burns stem from the "hazardous and improperly designed components" of the watch and its charging station, which make the product dangerous to consumers, according to the complaint. Ludwig alleges that Apple knew, or...

