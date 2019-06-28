Inside The New Anti-Money Laundering Guidance For Attys

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Over a decade ago at its plenary meeting in October 2008, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force issued a guidance paper for the global legal profession on how to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. Titled “Risk Based Approach Guidance for Legal Professionals,” the 2008 guidance did not have the force of law, but instead was intended to assist lawyers to combat and detect money laundering and terrorist financing. In the intervening 11 years, the FATF revised its "International Standards on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation." The revised standards, coupled with the experience gained...

