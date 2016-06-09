2 Firms Score $5.6M For Work On $18.7M Chiasma Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal court has awarded Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP over $5.6 million in attorney fees for their work securing an $18.7 million settlement in an investor class action alleging biopharmaceutical company Chiasma misrepresented a drug's chances for winning FDA approval. At a hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted the firms' request for 30% of the settlement fund after they reported logging 6,200 billable hours over three years of the case. The award is justified, the firms said in a filing last month, "in light of the substantial time and labor expended...

