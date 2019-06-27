Trump Unlikely To Salvage Census Citizenship Question

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he will try to delay the 2020 census to fight the U.S. Supreme Court's decision blocking a question about citizenship status from being included, but attorneys say that, even with more time, he would face an uphill legal battle in defending the administration's rationale for the question. The justices found Thursday that, based on the agency record and additional evidence submitted in the case, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross "contrived" his stated reasoning for the citizenship question, which he claimed was to aid the U.S. Department of Justice's Voting Rights Act enforcement efforts. They acknowledged that he had,...

