Radiology Board Wants Competition Curbing Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The American Board of Radiology on Thursday asked an Illinois federal court to toss claims that its initial board certification for radiology physicians and continuous certification program are anti-competitive, arguing that maintaining certification is a continuation of an existing product and not a tying of two separate products. 

The American Board of Radiology Inc. asked the court to toss claims brought by radiologist Sadhish K. Siva alleging the board used its dominant position in the radiologist board certification market to create a monopoly for its maintenance of certifications, which radiologists are required to obtain to continue to be certified by the...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

410(Anti-Trust)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 26, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies