Ex-Banca IMI Securities Exec Pleads Guilty To Bid Rigging

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The former head of Banca IMI Securities Corp.'s securities lending desk on Thursday copped to submitting rigged bids to borrow prerelease American depositary receipts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Larry D. Meyers pled guilty in New York federal court to an antitrust charge stemming from his alleged involvement in the bid-rigging conspiracy from March 2012 to August 2014, the DOJ said in a statement. His guilty plea comes a little more than a month after Banca IMI also pled guilty, according to court filings. The company was ordered to pay $2.2 million for its role in the scheme, per the...

