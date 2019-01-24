Stone Defends His 'Lonely' Voice, Bashes Media In Gag Fight

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Political operative Roger Stone told a D.C. federal court Thursday that it should be more concerned with the media's prejudice against him than it should be about his "lonely" voice, arguing that he did not violate his gag order by posting on Instagram and Facebook. Last week, prosecutors accused Stone of making the posts with the intent of drawing media attention to irrelevant information that could nonetheless prejudice prospective jurors in his case, in which he is accused of obstruction and lying to Congress. But Stone shot back Thursday, suggesting that the government is motivated by fear when it asks the...

