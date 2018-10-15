Gizmodo Seeks End To Ex-Trump Aide's $100M Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Gizmodo Media Group asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to find that press protections require dismissal of a former Donald Trump aide's $100 million defamation suit over an article about allegations he slipped a girlfriend an abortion pill, while the ex-aide sought a judgment that the article contained false statements. In its motion for summary judgment, the online news outlet argued that the case from Jason Miller, who was a spokesman for Trump during the 2016 campaign and the presidential transition, should not move forward because the fair report privilege in New York's Civil Rights Law "provides an absolute privilege against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS