Pharmacy, PE Fund Near Deal To End Feds' FCA Kickback Suit

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (July 1, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A compounding pharmacy and its private equity fund owner told a Florida federal court Monday that they're close to a settlement with the government that would bring a False Claims Act lawsuit over an alleged $70 million kickback scheme to a close. At a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman agreed to stay the case for 30 days after attorneys for Diabetic Care Rx LLC, which does business as Patient Care America, and owner Riordan Lewis & Haden Inc. said they had been working hard at negotiations with the government and were close to a deal. “We don’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS