CSV Pays $359M For Gas Facility, Gets Bought By PE Firm

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Canada's Paramount Resources said it will sell a natural gas facility in a CA$470 million ($359 million) deal on the same day the buyer, Bennett Jones-guided CSV Midstream, agreed to be acquired by Torys-led investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners. Calgary, Alberta-headquartered Paramount Resources Ltd. said it will hand over the Karr 6-18 natural gas facility and related assets to CSV Midstream Solutions Corp., a liquid and natural gas infrastructure business backed by Apollo Global Management LLC. At the same time as the Karr acquisition, CSV said, infrastructure funds of Northleaf will take over the company for an undisclosed amount. "We are...

