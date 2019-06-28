Don't Miss It: Kirkland, WilmerHale Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days, including ones that were helmed by Kirkland and WilmerHale. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Grocery Chain Metro Rejects €5.8B Takeover Bid Germany-based Metro AG spurned a €5.8 billion ($6.6 billion) takeover offer from EP Global Commerce VI GmbH, contending the bid "substantially undervalues" the supermarket chain and fails to reflect its value-creation plan. The June 23 rejection comes after EP Global Commerce VI on June 21 offered to swap each ordinary Metro share for €16 and each preferred...

