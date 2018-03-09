High Court To Decide If Terror Damages Apply Retroactively

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case on whether a terrorism exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act applies retroactively, which would allow the families of U.S. government employees killed in two 1998 terrorist bombings to pursue punitive damages against Sudan for sponsoring those attacks. The justices plucked the petition, bringing together a few similar cases, from out of several related pending petitions variously filed by Sudan and by victims of 1998 truck-bomb attacks on U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, by terrorist group al-Qaida, agreeing only to consider the question of whether...

