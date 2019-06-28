SEC And Feds Accuse Long Islander Of $19.3M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately accused a 70-year-old Long Island, New York, man on Friday with running a $19.3 million Ponzi scheme to fund his lavish lifestyle. Paul Andrews Rinfret is facing a pair of complaints in New York federal court accusing him of boasting about a proprietary trading strategy that earned triple-digit returns for investors in his fund Plandome Partners LP. "What the investors did not know is that Rinfret was in fact an unsuccessful trader, and was employing a carefully crafted web of lies and deception to raise millions of dollars with the intention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS